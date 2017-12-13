Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/13/17)

- George Clooney once gave each of his 14 closest friends $1 MILLION….and the way he did it is even more insane!Plus, he and Amal just handed out noise-cancelling HEADPHONES to fellow passengers on a flight with their 6-month-old twins
- There’s been serious talk about a “BLOSSOM” REBOOT according to Joey Lawrence
- Lady Gaga just got herself 2 new little horses
My new babies ❤️🐴👼 pic.twitter.com/s4ejQD6V4l
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 12, 2017
- Justin Bieber is NOT INVITED to spend Christmas with Selena Gomez’s family
- John Stamos is going to be A DAD for the first time at age 54!!!
- Paris Hilton is trying to tell everyone that Lindsay Lohan CRASHED her night out with Britney Spears in 2006….but video proves she’s lying
- Prince Harry is going to finally QUIT SMOKING for Meghan Markle
- PICS: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard love to wear matching outfits & it’s because they are inspired by couples at the theme park Cedar Point