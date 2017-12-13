Credit: Denis Makarenko | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/13/17)

  • George Clooney once gave each of his 14 closest friends $1 MILLION….and the way he did it is even more insane!Plus, he and Amal just handed out noise-cancelling HEADPHONES to fellow passengers on a flight with their 6-month-old twins
  • There’s been serious talk about a “BLOSSOM” REBOOT according to Joey Lawrence
  • Lady Gaga just got herself 2 new little horses

  • Justin Bieber is NOT INVITED to spend Christmas with Selena Gomez’s family
  • John Stamos is going to be A DAD for the first time at age 54!!!
  • Paris Hilton is trying to tell everyone that Lindsay Lohan CRASHED her night out with Britney Spears in 2006….but video proves she’s lying
  • Prince Harry is going to finally QUIT SMOKING for Meghan Markle
  • PICS: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard love to wear matching outfits & it’s because they are inspired by couples at the theme park Cedar Point

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
