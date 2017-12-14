Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/14/17)

- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he’s “SERIOUSLY CONSIDERING” a run for President
- Mark Wahlberg is this year’s #1 MOST OVERPAID ACTOR! Congrats?
- PICS: Did E! just share the moment Khloe Kardashian revealed her pregnancy????
- Salma Hayek shared her harrowing Harvey Weinstien STORY & it is an intense read. At one point, Weinstein even told her, “I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.”
- Jennifer Lopez & A Rod getting ENGAGED over the holidays????
- Selena Gomez wishes Taylor Swift a Happy Birthday….and Taylor is planning on spending THE HOLIDAYS with Handsome Joe
I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift
- VIDEO: Joe Biden consoles Meghan McCain about John McCain’s cancer & talks about how his own son, Beau, looked up to John when dealing with his own cancer battle
- The Hollywood Foreign Press REFUSED to even watch “Girls Trip” for awards consideration
- Russell Simmons accused of RAPING & assaulting 4 women
- “Super Size Me” Filmmaker, Morgan Spurlock, writes OPEN LETTER confessing to sexual misconduct!