YouTube Screenshot Attribution Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/14/17)

  • Mark Wahlberg is this year’s #1 MOST OVERPAID ACTOR! Congrats?
  • PICS: Did E! just share the moment Khloe Kardashian revealed her pregnancy????
  • Salma Hayek shared her harrowing Harvey Weinstien STORY & it is an intense read. At one point, Weinstein even told her, “I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.”
  • Jennifer Lopez & A Rod getting ENGAGED over the holidays????
  • Selena Gomez wishes Taylor Swift a Happy Birthday….and Taylor is planning on spending THE HOLIDAYS with Handsome Joe
  • VIDEO: Joe Biden consoles Meghan McCain about John McCain’s cancer & talks about how his own son, Beau, looked up to John when dealing with his own cancer battle
  • The Hollywood Foreign Press REFUSED to even watch “Girls Trip” for awards consideration
  • Russell Simmons accused of RAPING & assaulting 4 women
  • “Super Size Me” Filmmaker, Morgan Spurlock, writes OPEN LETTER confessing to sexual misconduct!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462