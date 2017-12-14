Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/14/17)

I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Dec 13, 2017 at 1:24pm PST