Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (12/15/17)

  • Kevin Hart admits to CHEATING on his pregnant wife calling it, “not the finest hour of my life”
  • PICS: Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx showed off some rare PDA during his 50th birthday party!
  • Just Justin Bieber decorating his tree shirtless

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

  • Matt Damon worries that the #MeToo movement will got TOO FAR….and people are obviously pissed
  • Actresses are planning on wearing ALL BLACK to the Golden Globes as a protest to the industry’s sexual harassment issues
  • Dustin Hoffman SEXUAL ASSAULT accusations come from women who were as young as 15 years old when it happened….warning: this is seriously disturbing
  • Tupac MURDER WEAPON found!
  • VIDEO: A high schooler did a report on how Lil Pump saved the rap game for his AP class
  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have set a date….put MAY 19TH on the calendar!
  • DJ Earworm’s Mashup is here….the United States of Pop 2017

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462