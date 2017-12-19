PNW DISCOVERED: All Star Opera

According to Dictionary.com being the best means: ‘most excellent, effective, or desirable type or quality.’ This may be unfamiliar territory for most of us (read: me), but the city of Seattle is no stranger to hoisting a trophy in a variety of categories from business, sports, music & art. But as we all know: only one can truly be the best, and when it comes to reigning in the rain city as “Seattle’s Best Band” – look no further than All Star Opera.

This sextet permanently cemented their name in Emerald City history by taking home the crown in Seattle Weekly’s ‘Best of Seattle: 2017’ edition, and you can see/hear why for yourself this on Saturday night at Nectar Lounge alongside Sir Mix-a-lot, Harry Mack & DJ Indica Jones, OR on their “Seattle World Tour” in January (9-13) doubling as a clothing drive for Mary’s Place.

The boys dropped by the MOViN 92.5 studios to talk about their upcoming show(s), play a track off their debut LP and play a round of my favorite game ‘Ask a Local.’ Listen to #PNWDiscovered below!

Pick up & listen their self-titled LP here, snag your tickets to the show on Saturday, & follow them on FB, Twitter, and Insta!

All Star Opera consists of: ‘Oz’ (MC), Seth (Keys), Flow Carter (MC, Trumpet), Will (Guitar), Tylee (Drums), and Keith (Bass)

