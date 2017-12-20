Zack Morris Is Trash (part 9)

Remember back to all those Saved by the Bell episodes when Zack Morris always had some hair-brained, ‘get rich quick’ scheme that involved taking advantage of his friends because he was a terrible, talent-less person who never had to work hard in life and was void of empathy or morals?

Like when he almost got his professor fired after pretending to be him in order to date a fellow student? Or when he treats the girl in the wheelchair terribly? Or how about the time he put enough pressure on Jessie to get her hooked on caffeine pills because he wanted to be her singing manager?

Zack Morris is awful.

Cheers,

—Justin