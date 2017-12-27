American Kids Try Korean Food

You might remember back to a video of American kids trying Chinese and French food (below) and sharing their pleasure/distaste about what they were experiencing, but it’s time for the NEXT chapter in that series… and this time it’s Korean food.

As a kid who grew up in the backwoods of Montana I can assure you that my reaction might have been similar to some of these kiddos in the Chinese & French videos, but once I moved to Seattle and started expanding my palate from gas station hot dogs & frozen pizza… the world opened up!

Here’s the Chinese food video:

And here’s the French food video:

