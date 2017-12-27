YouTube Credit: YouTube

Best & Worst News Bloopers of 2017

It’s that time again! The “best of” and “worst of” and lists are being written (which you won’t read, let’s be honest) and somebody will be compiling the “best memes” of the year any second now. But if you REALLY want to get a laugh – let the everyday stars of your local news bring you some joy for the next 10 minutes.

Did you see the Pacqui One Chip Challenge that made broadcasters throw up on air? How about the farmer who laughs exactly like his chickens? Or the weatherman who wasn’t sure what kind of “swinging” was the activity of the day? Did you catch the bus that parked in front of a Weather Channel camera filming the imploding stadium? How about the kid who ran on-screen to fart at a meteorologist?

It’s all here. Enjoy.

Justin

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he’s perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn’t afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed “Ivy” after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!

