Best & Worst News Bloopers of 2017

It’s that time again! The “best of” and “worst of” and lists are being written (which you won’t read, let’s be honest) and somebody will be compiling the “best memes” of the year any second now. But if you REALLY want to get a laugh – let the everyday stars of your local news bring you some joy for the next 10 minutes.

Did you see the Pacqui One Chip Challenge that made broadcasters throw up on air? How about the farmer who laughs exactly like his chickens? Or the weatherman who wasn’t sure what kind of “swinging” was the activity of the day? Did you catch the bus that parked in front of a Weather Channel camera filming the imploding stadium? How about the kid who ran on-screen to fart at a meteorologist?

It’s all here. Enjoy.

—Justin