Everyone Start Crossing Their Fingers Now… Floyd Mayweather Could Get In The Octagon

Not joking.
We’re all crossing our fingers and we’re going to keep them crossed until it happens! UFC President Dana White tells us not to rule out a chance that Floyd Mayweather could fight in the UFC.
From TMZ
The UFC honcho appeared on “Undisputed” on FS1 and told Skip and Shannon not to rule out a Mayweather fight in 2018. White says he initially didn’t think the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match would happen either — but that came to fruition … so anything’s possible.
White says he’s not sure if Floyd will personally attend the meeting today — but his crew will be there.
White also dropped this — “I’m interested in getting into boxing in 2018.”
What are your thoughts on Mayweather holding it down in an MMA fight?