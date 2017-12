It’s an East Coast vs West Coast rivalry that’s been raging for years, and Sean Evans (host of First We Feast’s series ‘Hot Ones’) is here to get to the bottom of it. He was joined by comedian Tom Segura to decide once & for all who has the best fries, burgers, and secret-menu item.

Who will it be? Shake Shack… or In-N-Out. Watch to find out.

Of course, this isn’t even a fair contest since Dick’s wasn’t included but I’ll look past that for now.

Cheers,

—Justin