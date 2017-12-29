Credit: excelentphoto | BigStockPhoto.com

Sam Smith spends Christmas with new Boyfriend Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith & new boyfriend Brandon Flynn (Justin from 13 Reasons Why) only made their relationship “Instagram-official” last week with this post…

Rare sighting in London 🦄🦄

A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on

Sam said “Merry Christmas” in his own way via instagram.

MERRY CHRISTMAS BISH

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

But the new couple took it to the next level over Christmas when the “Too Good At Goodbyes” singer went to meet the actor’s family in South Florida and enjoy a little lunch in the sun. Don’t they look great together?! –> PHOTOS

Safe to say that Sam Smith has had a pretty good 2017 with a new album, Carpool Karaoke session, and now a new boyfriend (and judging from the photos – even a new tattoo). Congrats, Sam. Now go on tour and come to Seattle really soon, k?

