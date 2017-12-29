Sam Smith spends Christmas with new Boyfriend Brandon Flynn

Sam Smith & new boyfriend Brandon Flynn (Justin from 13 Reasons Why) only made their relationship “Instagram-official” last week with this post…

Rare sighting in London 🦄🦄 A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

Sam said “Merry Christmas” in his own way via instagram.

MERRY CHRISTMAS BISH A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Dec 25, 2017 at 2:26am PST

But the new couple took it to the next level over Christmas when the “Too Good At Goodbyes” singer went to meet the actor’s family in South Florida and enjoy a little lunch in the sun. Don’t they look great together?! –> PHOTOS

Safe to say that Sam Smith has had a pretty good 2017 with a new album, Carpool Karaoke session, and now a new boyfriend (and judging from the photos – even a new tattoo). Congrats, Sam. Now go on tour and come to Seattle really soon, k?