YouTube Credit: YouTube

Travis Thompson’s KeyArena Experience

DING DING: Seattle’s next big thing just arrived.

Just in case you forgot about the last time I told you about Travis Thompson, or if you missed him performing “Corner Store” on The Tonight Show w/ Macklemore – I hope this is the time you’ll remember and start paying attention.

Check out Travis’ recap video from his first time playing KeyArena starting with the load-in, soundcheck, and even a quick stop by the MOViN 92.5 “Corner Store” for a photo before hitting the stage to a sold-out Key.

Get it, Travis. #ambaum

Cheers,

Justin 

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he’s perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn’t afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed “Ivy” after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!

