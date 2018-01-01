Mariah Carey Does Not Get Hot Tea In Her NYE Redemption

Everybody loves a good redemption story and Mariah Carey got her second chance in last night’s NYE performance, which went seemingly perfect with no clear mistakes. This is unlike her embarrassing performance last year, which had plenty of mistakes. You’ve probably already heard about it because last year, Mariah Carey was the first thing everybody was making fun of in 2016.

This year Mariah sang two of her popular songs: “Vision of Love” and “Hero.” In between her two songs she does a small bit to poke fun at her disaster last year, and it may just become a new meme. What did you think about her New Years Eve’s performance this year?