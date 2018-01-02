Credit: <a href="https://www.youtube.com/"

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/2/18)

  • VIDEO: Mariah Carey avoids New Year’s Eve meltdown despite no hot tea! [GO TO 2:40 for the tea moment] and she later JOKED ON TWITTER about it

  • WOAH! Carrie Underwood had a freak accident & fell outside her Nashville home. She required 50 STITCHES in her face & tells fans “not quite looking the same”….this is the ONLY FACE PIC she’s posted since the accident
  • Hoda Kotb replaces Matt Lauer & named the permanent CO-ANCHOR of the Today show!
  • VIDEO: Maria Monounos got married on Live TV in 16 degrees and didn’t wear a coat! Here’s how she pulled off the SURPRISE….does anyone find this really weird????

  • VIDEO: Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban throw shade at Andy Cohen after he asks a really stupid question
  • VIDEO: Zac Efron tells the story about how he and Michael Jackson ended up crying on the phone together
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner had to deny she was pregnant after this picture…she said she just LOVES BAGELS
  • PICS: Jessica Alba & Cash Warren had their 3rd baby on NYE….Hayes Alba Warren
  • VIDEO: Ariana Grande teases new music
  • Here’s Lindsay Lohan’s message for 2018…apparently she’s dropped her weird accent

  • #2018 #letusaLLoveoneanother

    A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

  • PICS: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle spend the New Year in the South of France

 

