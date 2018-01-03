Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/3/17)

- Paris Hilton is engaged! Here’s 5 THINGS TO KNOW about her now fiance, Chris Zylka! And MORE PICS of the 20 carat ring!!!
- Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s son, Saint, was HOSPITALIZED with pneumonia for 3 nights but is on the mend!
- PICS: Chip & Joanna Gaines from “Fixer Upper” announced their having their 5th baby in the cutest way ever!
- DJ Khaled is the NEW FACE of Weight Watchers & it’s amazing
- Justin Timberlake announced his new album “Man of the Woods” and the Feb. 2nd RELEASE DATE is perfect timed for his Feb. 4th Super Bowl performance
FRIDAY… https://t.co/oydnUMzBE8 pic.twitter.com/sGmZ5Jvacb
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 2, 2018
- PICS: Taylor Swift’s holiday card featured a candy cane snake and read ” “May your reputation shine bright this holiday season! Love, Taylor”….and Taylor superfans are PISSED about her upcoming tour ticket prices
- Meghan Markle wants her MOM to walk her down the aisle
- Brad Pitt was FLIRTING with a random blonde in LA & introduced himself as “William”
- PICS: Mike Tyson is opening a 40-acre pot farm in California
- PICS: Here’s Jennifer Garner dressed like a man….she’s handsome