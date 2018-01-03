YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/3/17)

  • Paris Hilton is engaged! Here’s 5 THINGS TO KNOW about her now fiance, Chris Zylka! And MORE PICS of the 20 carat ring!!!

The most romantic moment of my life! 😍💎 #Engaged 👰🏼

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

  • Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s son, Saint, was HOSPITALIZED with pneumonia for 3 nights but is on the mend!
  • PICS: Chip & Joanna Gaines from “Fixer Upper” announced their having their 5th baby in the cutest way ever!
  • DJ Khaled is the NEW FACE of Weight Watchers & it’s amazing
  • Justin Timberlake announced his new album “Man of the Woods” and the Feb. 2nd RELEASE DATE is perfect timed for his Feb. 4th Super Bowl performance

  • PICS: Taylor Swift’s holiday card featured a candy cane snake and read ” “May your reputation shine bright this holiday season!  Love, Taylor”….and Taylor superfans are PISSED about her upcoming tour ticket prices
  • Meghan Markle wants her MOM to walk her down the aisle
  • Brad Pitt was FLIRTING with a random blonde in LA & introduced himself as “William”
  • PICS: Mike Tyson is opening a 40-acre pot farm in California
  • PICS: Here’s Jennifer Garner dressed like a man….she’s handsome

 

