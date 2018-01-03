[PICS] 1st Pics of Carrie Underwood After 50 Stitches to Her Face

Carrie Underwood made headlines everywhere yesterday after she told the world the gruesome details of an accident she had in November. Not only did she break her wrist after a nasty fall outside her Nashville home, but she received 40 to 50 stitches to her face! She wrote to her fans via her blog, “I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way.” She added, “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

Well, we know what she looks like post-accident….and honestly we can’t see anything different. She’s as gorgeous as ever!

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

“Below Deck” star Adrienne Gang ran into Underwood at the gym last month and had no inkling that anything happened to the singer’s face. READ MORE HERE