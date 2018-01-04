Credit: kathclick | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/4/18)

  • An INTERNET TROLL called Sarah Silverman a “c***” on Twitter and she responded by paying some of his medical bills & helping him totally turn his life around!!!
  • Is 55-year-old Demi Moore really DATING 25-year-old Nick Jonas????
  • Bruno Mars did a remix of “Finesse” with Cardi B and we can’t get enough of it!

  • Matt Lauer is sending notes & feedback to producers about the latest episodes of the “Today” show from his COUCH!
  • Logan Paul announces he’s taking a BREAK FROM YOUTUBE after his controversial Suicide Forest video got widespread backlash
  • Kim Kardashian hits back at haters who tried to accuse her of partying while her son was IN THE HOSPITAL
  • Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden are trying to HAVE A BABY
  • Bono says music has gotten GIRLY & the only place for young male anger is hip hop….do you agree????
  • Ellen DeGeneres reacts to being accused of being part of the “DEEP STATE”
  • The BEST AD LIBS in modern hip hop
  • PICS: Ellen Page announced yesterday that she officially married her girlfriend
  • Drake is previewing NEW MUSIC so get ready for it

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462