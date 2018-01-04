Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/4/18)

- An INTERNET TROLL called Sarah Silverman a “c***” on Twitter and she responded by paying some of his medical bills & helping him totally turn his life around!!!
- Is 55-year-old Demi Moore really DATING 25-year-old Nick Jonas????
- Bruno Mars did a remix of “Finesse” with Cardi B and we can’t get enough of it!
- Matt Lauer is sending notes & feedback to producers about the latest episodes of the “Today” show from his COUCH!
- Logan Paul announces he’s taking a BREAK FROM YOUTUBE after his controversial Suicide Forest video got widespread backlash
- Kim Kardashian hits back at haters who tried to accuse her of partying while her son was IN THE HOSPITAL
- Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden are trying to HAVE A BABY
- Bono says music has gotten GIRLY & the only place for young male anger is hip hop….do you agree????
- Ellen DeGeneres reacts to being accused of being part of the “DEEP STATE”
- The BEST AD LIBS in modern hip hop
- PICS: Ellen Page announced yesterday that she officially married her girlfriend
- Drake is previewing NEW MUSIC so get ready for it