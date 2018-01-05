Watch Justin Timberlake’s Futuristic New ‘Filthy’ Video

Justin Timberlake channels his inner Steve Jobs as a robot inventor in his new video for “Filthy,” a song from his upcoming LP Man of the Woods. Justin’s advice is to “[play] very loud.”

Enjoy!

BUUUUT wait – there’s MORE! [RollingStone]

Timberlake plans to release three other videos in the weeks preceding the album release. Three different directors helmed the other clips, which will be out weekly starting January 18th.

Man of the Woods is out February 2nd. Two days later, Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.