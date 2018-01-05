YouTube Credit: YouTube

Watch Justin Timberlake’s Futuristic New ‘Filthy’ Video

Justin Timberlake channels his inner Steve Jobs as a robot inventor in his new video for “Filthy,” a song from his upcoming LP Man of the Woods. Justin’s advice is to “[play] very loud.”

Enjoy!

BUUUUT wait – there’s MORE! [RollingStone]

Timberlake plans to release three other videos in the weeks preceding the album release. Three different directors helmed the other clips, which will be out weekly starting January 18th.

 

Man of the Woods is out February 2nd. Two days later, Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.

See you soon, JT. Good to have you back.

Justin

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he’s perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn’t afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed “Ivy” after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!

