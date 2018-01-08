YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/8/18)

  • VIDEO: Debra Messing calls out E! for paying their female co-hosts half of what their male counterparts make while being interviewed by E!
  • Here are the 17 BEST JOKES from Seth Meyer’s opening monologue at the Golden Globes
  • OOPS! Mariah Carey accidentally stole Meryl Streep’s SEAT!
  • VIDEO: People were totally perplexed by Winona Ryder’s Pantene commercial
  • PICS: Pregnant Eva Longoria works the red carpet with Reese Witherspoon at The Golden Globes
  • Here’s the FULL LIST OF WINNERS from last night’s Golden Globes
  • Betty White says HOT DOGS & VODKA are part of her secret for a long life
  • PICS: Kirk Douglas presents at the Golden Globes….at 101-years-old!
  • PICS: Ricky Martin naked on Instagram is just so beautiful
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez speaks from Puerto Rico about #TimesUp

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462