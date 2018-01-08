Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/8/18)

- Oprah’s ACCEPTANCE SPEECH at the Golden Globes has everyone saying she should RUN FOR PRESIDENT.…and her longtime partner Stedman says she “WOULD ABSOLUTELY do it!”
- Gwyneth Paltrow is OFFICIALLY ENGAGED to boyfriend Brad Falchuk….but she is in trouble for pushing “fake medicine” COFFEE ENEMAS!
CONGRATS to @GwynethPaltrow, ENGAGED to Brad Falchuk! ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/GCjJBDWmt1
— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2018
- VIDEO: Debra Messing calls out E! for paying their female co-hosts half of what their male counterparts make while being interviewed by E!
- Here are the 17 BEST JOKES from Seth Meyer’s opening monologue at the Golden Globes
- OOPS! Mariah Carey accidentally stole Meryl Streep’s SEAT!
- VIDEO: People were totally perplexed by Winona Ryder’s Pantene commercial
- PICS: Pregnant Eva Longoria works the red carpet with Reese Witherspoon at The Golden Globes
- Here’s the FULL LIST OF WINNERS from last night’s Golden Globes
- Betty White says HOT DOGS & VODKA are part of her secret for a long life
- PICS: Kirk Douglas presents at the Golden Globes….at 101-years-old!
- PICS: Ricky Martin naked on Instagram is just so beautiful
- VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez speaks from Puerto Rico about #TimesUp