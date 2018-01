Longtime chums Tom Hanks & Meryl Streep are in the new movie The Post and decided to showcase some extremely solid impressions of each other’s most iconic characters on Tuesday’s episode of Ellen.

Streep as Forrest Gump. Hanks as Margaret Thatcher. Streep as Woody from Toy Story, and to top it off – a perfectly sassy Hanks as Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada.

—Justin