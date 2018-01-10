YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/10/18)

  • Serena Williams and her new baby Alexis Ohanian cover Vogue & the article is a MUST READ 
  • Kelly Clarkson says “I find nothing wrong with SPANKING” and uses the punishment with her own children
  • VIDEO: Wendy Williams suggests that Carrie Underwood didn’t actually have an accident but is using it as an excuse for a faceliftW
  • Tonya Harding almost leaves interview when Piers Morgan says the REAL VICTIM in her story is Nancy Kerrigan
  • Michelle Williams got paid 0.07% of what Mark Wahlberg got paid for the reshoots of their new movie
  • VIDEO: Tom Hanks & Meryl Streep act out each other’s movies
  • Meghan Markle SHUT DOWN all her social media accounts this week
  • E! DENIES that Catt Sadler was paid less than her male co-hosts because she’s a female…it’s because they had “different roles”

 

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.

