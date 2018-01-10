Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/10/18)

- Serena Williams and her new baby Alexis Ohanian cover Vogue & the article is a MUST READ
- Kelly Clarkson says “I find nothing wrong with SPANKING” and uses the punishment with her own children
- VIDEO: Wendy Williams suggests that Carrie Underwood didn’t actually have an accident but is using it as an excuse for a faceliftW
- Tonya Harding almost leaves interview when Piers Morgan says the REAL VICTIM in her story is Nancy Kerrigan
- Michelle Williams got paid 0.07% of what Mark Wahlberg got paid for the reshoots of their new movie
- VIDEO: Tom Hanks & Meryl Streep act out each other’s movies
- Meghan Markle SHUT DOWN all her social media accounts this week
- E! DENIES that Catt Sadler was paid less than her male co-hosts because she’s a female…it’s because they had “different roles”