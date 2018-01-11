YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/11/18)

  • Parents are ATTACKING Chrissy Teigen for this seemingly innocent pic….ridiculous or warranted????

weeeee are very skeptical of slides right now

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

  • PICS: Remember Haley Joel Osment from “The Sixth Sense”???? He’s in the new X-Files and people are freaking out at the first pic
  • VIDEO: Lupita Nyong’o’s new movie “Black Panther” set THE RECORD for advance ticket sales….and even she can’t get tickets to see the movie!
  • PICS: You have to see this “Game of Thrones” hotel in Finland made entirely out of snow
  • PICS: Millie Bobby Brown texts her outfits to Ariana Grande & Ariana’s responses are everything
  • VIDEO: Harvey Weinstein got slapped by a random guy in Scottsdale
  • PICS: We’re seriously concerned about Tara Reid after these bikini pics surfaced
  • PICS: Mariah Carey is now selling “tea shirts” after her NYE tea moment
  • 5 Women are accusing James Franco of SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ….and he is addressing the allegations on late night TV VIDEO HERE
  • Celine Dion lets a fan dry hump her leg on stage instead of kicking her off!

  • Bethenny Frankel is developing her own DATING APP
  • VIDEO: OJ Simpson insists he is NOT Khloe Kardashian’s dad

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.

