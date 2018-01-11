Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/11/18)

- Parents are ATTACKING Chrissy Teigen for this seemingly innocent pic….ridiculous or warranted????
- PICS: Remember Haley Joel Osment from “The Sixth Sense”???? He’s in the new X-Files and people are freaking out at the first pic
- VIDEO: Lupita Nyong’o’s new movie “Black Panther” set THE RECORD for advance ticket sales….and even she can’t get tickets to see the movie!
- PICS: You have to see this “Game of Thrones” hotel in Finland made entirely out of snow
- PICS: Millie Bobby Brown texts her outfits to Ariana Grande & Ariana’s responses are everything
- VIDEO: Harvey Weinstein got slapped by a random guy in Scottsdale
- PICS: We’re seriously concerned about Tara Reid after these bikini pics surfaced
- PICS: Mariah Carey is now selling “tea shirts” after her NYE tea moment
- 5 Women are accusing James Franco of SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ….and he is addressing the allegations on late night TV VIDEO HERE
- Celine Dion lets a fan dry hump her leg on stage instead of kicking her off!
- Bethenny Frankel is developing her own DATING APP
- VIDEO: OJ Simpson insists he is NOT Khloe Kardashian’s dad