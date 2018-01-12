Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/12/18)

- VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan says she’s designing her own island in Dubai….who wants to go to “Lohan Island”???? [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- Ellen gets emotional & facetimes with Oprah to discuss the DEADLY MUDSLIDES
- Kendall Jenner just posed naked for Harper’s Bazaar for a really cool shot
- Megyn Kelly is all for fat-shaming & asked her stepdad to call her “FATASS” when she was in law school…and read Gal Gadot’s award speech about EQUALITY and “Wonder Woman”
- VIDEO: 7-year-old actress Brooklynn Prince wins Critic’s Choice Awards, tears up & then asks everyone to go get ice cream!
- James Franco is a NO SHOW at Critics Choice Awards after 5 accusations of sexual misconduct
- Paris Hilton is going to have 3 WEDDINGS?!?!
- VIDEO: Elizabeth dancing around in a bikini at 52 which make you think she’s literally ageless
- Taylor Swift’s “End Game” video is finally here & despite the rumors, Katy Perry is not in it