Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/12/18)

  • VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan says she’s designing her own island in Dubai….who wants to go to “Lohan Island”???? [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Ellen gets emotional & facetimes with Oprah to discuss the DEADLY MUDSLIDES
  • Kendall Jenner just posed naked for Harper’s Bazaar for a really cool shot
  • Megyn Kelly is all for fat-shaming & asked her stepdad to call her “FATASS” when she was in law school…and read Gal Gadot’s award speech about EQUALITY and “Wonder Woman”
  • VIDEO: 7-year-old actress Brooklynn Prince wins Critic’s Choice Awards, tears up & then asks everyone to go get ice cream!
  • James Franco is a NO SHOW at Critics Choice Awards after 5 accusations of sexual misconduct
  • Paris Hilton is going to have 3 WEDDINGS?!?!
  • VIDEO: Elizabeth dancing around in a bikini at 52 which make you think she’s literally ageless
  • Taylor Swift’s “End Game” video is finally here & despite the rumors, Katy Perry is not in it

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.

