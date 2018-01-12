Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/12/18)

The naked truth of @kendalljenner. We tapped her best friend @caradelevingne to interview her about fame and family for our February 2018 issue. Link in bio. Photography by @solvesundsbostudio Styling by @annatrevelyan Jenner wears @chanelofficial

A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Jan 11, 2018 at 5:36am PST