Credit: excelentphoto | BigStockPhoto.com

This Baby Is Going To Love Taco Bell

Raise your hand if you’ve ever had a late night craving for Taco Bell. Yup, that’s everyone. There’s a lot of things to love about it: the taste, the price, the relief of losing your stomach ache after going to the bathroom later… many things! Some love Taco Bell more than others. Some REALLY love Taco Bell more than others. In fact, this woman loves it so much, she takes her maternity photos at her local taco bell. She’s got photos inside, outside, and even eating a meal.   Let’s cross our fingers that kid gets a job at Taco Bell later in life.

