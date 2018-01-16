Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/16/18)

  • VIDEO: Paris Jackson picked up some hitchhikers and they robbed her!
  • A 23-year-old woman wrote a VERY DETAILED OPEN LETTER about her night with Aziz Ansari & accused him of sexual misconduct….HLN host of “Crime & Justice” did a 4 MINUTE OPEN LETTER taking the accuser down….and Aziz has RESPONDED as well
  • Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan SUDDENLY DIES at 46
  • WHAT? Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin were spotted on A DATE
  • Simone Biles comes out as another gymnast who was a SEXUAL ABUSED by the team doctor Larry Nassar
  • Seal is under investigation for SEXUAL BATTERY
  • Dennis Rodman arrested for a DUI
  • VIDEO: Sharon Stone couldn’t stop laughing when she was asked if she’s ever been sexually harassed
  • VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish is the new spokesperson for Groupon
  • Get ready, Lifetime is making a cheesy TV MOVIE about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
  • Danica Patrick confirms she’s DATING Aaron Rodgers
  • “Modern Family” may end after SEASON 10
  • Megyn Kelly APOLOGIZES for promoting fat-shaming & says her entire family is obese
  • PICS: Skinny Jonah Hill & his girlfriend making out on a beach
  • PICS: Victoria’s Secret model Nina Agdal says she was body shamed & her cover pic pulled because she wasn’t in “top shape”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.

Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462