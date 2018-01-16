Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/16/18)

- VIDEO: Paris Jackson picked up some hitchhikers and they robbed her!
- A 23-year-old woman wrote a VERY DETAILED OPEN LETTER about her night with Aziz Ansari & accused him of sexual misconduct….HLN host of “Crime & Justice” did a 4 MINUTE OPEN LETTER taking the accuser down….and Aziz has RESPONDED as well
- Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan SUDDENLY DIES at 46
- WHAT? Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin were spotted on A DATE
- Simone Biles comes out as another gymnast who was a SEXUAL ABUSED by the team doctor Larry Nassar
- Seal is under investigation for SEXUAL BATTERY
- Dennis Rodman arrested for a DUI
- VIDEO: Sharon Stone couldn’t stop laughing when she was asked if she’s ever been sexually harassed
- VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish is the new spokesperson for Groupon
- Get ready, Lifetime is making a cheesy TV MOVIE about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
- Danica Patrick confirms she’s DATING Aaron Rodgers
- “Modern Family” may end after SEASON 10
- Megyn Kelly APOLOGIZES for promoting fat-shaming & says her entire family is obese
- PICS: Skinny Jonah Hill & his girlfriend making out on a beach
- PICS: Victoria’s Secret model Nina Agdal says she was body shamed & her cover pic pulled because she wasn’t in “top shape”