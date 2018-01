When did kids start getting better than me with EVERYTHING? I mean, I guess if I wasn’t listening to heavy metal as a kid I might have learned some kind of rhythm and how to dance, but that ship has sailed.

Tavaris Jones stole the show of the Cavs/Warriors game with this halftime performance alongside the Cavaliers’ Scream Team.

The Warriors may have won the game that night, but it’s clear that it was Jones who won the fans’ hearts.