Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/17/18)

- Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s baby girl is born via surrogate! Here is the OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT...the couple was in the DELIVERY ROOM when the baby was born…and they turned down $5 million for the first pics because it’s “against their MORALS”
- Ann Curry breaks silence about Matt Lauer, says she was “NOT SURPRISED” by sexual assault allegations & that “verbal sexual harassment” was part of the NBC culture
- Chris Pratt gets SLAMMED by vegans because they say he shouldn’t be bragging about eating the lambs he’s raising on his San Juan Island farm
Look at all this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month. His wool is becoming yarn as we speak. He lived a very good life. He was groomed and shorn, his hooves medicated, de wormed, no antibiotics necessary. Surrounded by laughing loving humans, including children to whom they provided such joy. Nuzzled, pet and loved every day. No stressful travel to his final destination. Trauma Free. Just a touch of a usda certified wand to his head and he goes to sleep. The other sheep don’t even notice. It’s like unplugging a tv. Then Wocka my butcher works his magic. Right now the meat is for friends, family and gifts. Soon though it may be available to my followers as we test recipes and open up to market. Gotta get some things dialed in first. I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife and jack loves it! You’ll know where to sprinkle my ashes. I’ll tell you that.
- Selena Gomez mom CRITICIZES her for working with Woody Allen…but Selena wants people to know she made an anonymous donation to #TimesUp
- Matt Damon apologizes for his previous comments on SEXUAL ASSAULT
- VIDEO: Comedian Hannibal Buress cracks jokes even during his arrest
- VIDEO: J Lo and A Rod got caught on the kiss cam and it’s soooooo cute!
- Justin Timberlake describes the sound of his new album…and it has us even more excited
- VIDEO: Jane Fonda reigns supreme as the Queen of Shade…her response to Lily Tomlin’s facelift comment is epic
- VIDEO: Watch Will Ferrell crash an on court interview with Roger Federer