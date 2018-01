Stadiums PACKED with screaming fans, tires the size of a ferris wheel, engines so loud they blow the clothes off of any woman in a 5 mile radius… When you think of pure, unfiltered adrenaline and mayhem, you think of one thing: Monster Truck Rallies. There’s only one person on this show who has the ENERGY to survive an event like that. JOSE BOLANOS. That’s why we sent him down to the arena to ask people a simple question: Whatcha Doing at the Monster Truck Rally?