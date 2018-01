Imagine you’re scheduled to go out on a romantic date. You get to the restaurant and your date’s not there yet. So you sit down at your table and you wait 10… 20… minutes. Eventually, the waiters start looking at you strange as you sob into your empty wineglass. Well, a very similar scenario happened to one of our listeners. And NOT ONLY did she want a redo with the same guy, but she wanted it at the exact same restaurant.