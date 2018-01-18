Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/18/18)

  • PICS: Kim Kardashian hints that their new baby girl maybe be named after Louis Vuitton…and more details about what went down inside the DELIVERY ROOM
  • “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo makes $20 million a year making her the highest paid female on TV! She opens up about how she had to FIGHT for equal pay & what she deserves
  • Gerard Butler says Jennifer Aniston is a BETTER KISSER than Angelina Jolie!
  • VIDEO: Justin Timberlake says he had his “wires crossed” during Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction that he caused!
  • VIDEO: Woody Allen’s daughter, Dylan Farrow, details the sexual abuse she has accused her dad of since 1992
  • This kid said “Gucci Gang” 1 MILLION TIMES for charity….he did it 17 hours a day for 15 days & he gets emotional at the end. He raised $10,000 for the Red Nose Day

  • VIDEO: Amber Rose is getting breast reduction surgery
  • PICS: Reese Witherspoon’s 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe looks exactly like her
  • PICS: 101-year-old Kirk Douglas meets his great-granddaughter

