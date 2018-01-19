YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/19/18)

  • Justin Timberlake is getting BLASTED for his new music video for “Supplies….headlines include, “Woke up, sheeple, Justin Timberlake just dropped ‘Supplies’, the WORST MUSIC VIDEO of 2018 so far” & “Justin Timberlake Tries To Convince You HE”S WOKE In ‘Supplies’ Music Video”

  • VIDEO: Will Smith documented his trip to the zoo & now people want him to start his own wildlife show!
  • ABC is trying to do a MASS BACHELOR WEDDING! 
  • Kim Kardashian’s MIC DROP MOMENT. She just came for Lamar Odom & it was straight fire!
  • LISTEN: Tom Hardy used to want to be a rapper & someone dug up an old song….and you may not hate it!
  • Mark Wahlberg got paid 10 TIMES MORE than Michele Williams in their new movie, “All the Money In the World” even though they had equal screen time & billing
  • VIDEO: Justin Timberlake explains that his new album’s title, “Man of the Woods”, is actually the meaning of his son, Sila’s, name
  • Helen Mirren says when she was in her 20s, “men would EXPOSE THEMSELVES” to her at work about once a week….before Hollywood
  • Meghan Markle wants the world to know that Prince Harry is a FEMINIST too!
  • The BLACK GOLDEN GLOBES dresses will be sold to benefit #TimesUP!
  • “Trading Spaces” star just SHADED “Fixer Upper” Joanna Gaines & the home renovation world wasn’t ready for it

