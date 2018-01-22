Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/22/18)

  • Ed Sheeran is ENGAGED! He and his fiance, Cherry Seaborn have been dating for 3 years but have known each other since HE WAS 11!
  • Taylor Swift just sent a sweet note & flowers for a FAN’S WEDDING
  • PICS: Here’s all the looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards….some say Kate Hudson was the worst dressed…agreed or no way?
  • PICS: Olivia Munn text Anna Faris to tell her she WASN’T DATING Chris Pratt….and the exchange is awesome!!!!
  • PICS: Justin Bieber took his mom on a tropical vacation….and she broke her foot on the first day!
  • VIDEO: Morgan Freeman received the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award & he stopped mid acceptance speech to scold someone for talking!
  • Scarlett Johansson calls out James Franco in her speech at the WOMEN’S MARCH…but her HISTORY with Woody Allen comes back to haunt her
  • The first FAN LETTER Natalie Portman ever received was a “rape fantasy” written to her when she was 13
  • Here’s a FULL LIST OF WINNERS from the Screen Actors Guild Awards
  • PICS: Here’s the first pics of the “Jersey Shore” reuniting
  • Nicole Kidman uses her SAG Awards speech to ask Hollywood to keep supporting WOMEN OVER 40
  • Here’s the official trailer for “Queer Eye”

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462