Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/22/18)

- Ed Sheeran is ENGAGED! He and his fiance, Cherry Seaborn have been dating for 3 years but have known each other since HE WAS 11!
- Taylor Swift just sent a sweet note & flowers for a FAN’S WEDDING
- PICS: Here’s all the looks from the Screen Actors Guild Awards….some say Kate Hudson was the worst dressed…agreed or no way?
- PICS: Olivia Munn text Anna Faris to tell her she WASN’T DATING Chris Pratt….and the exchange is awesome!!!!
- PICS: Justin Bieber took his mom on a tropical vacation….and she broke her foot on the first day!
- VIDEO: Morgan Freeman received the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award & he stopped mid acceptance speech to scold someone for talking!
- Scarlett Johansson calls out James Franco in her speech at the WOMEN’S MARCH…but her HISTORY with Woody Allen comes back to haunt her
- The first FAN LETTER Natalie Portman ever received was a “rape fantasy” written to her when she was 13
- Here’s a FULL LIST OF WINNERS from the Screen Actors Guild Awards
- PICS: Here’s the first pics of the “Jersey Shore” reuniting
- Nicole Kidman uses her SAG Awards speech to ask Hollywood to keep supporting WOMEN OVER 40
- Here’s the official trailer for “Queer Eye”