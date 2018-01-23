Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/23/18)

- OSCAR NOMINATIONS are out! James Franco, Tom Hanks & Steven Spielberg all SNUBBED!! Here are the BEST MOMENTS of Tiffany Haddish announcing the Oscars!!!
- And the RAZZIES are also out with Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson & Zac Efron all competing for the WORST AWARD in the biz
- PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow’s engagement ring is a ginormous blue diamond!!!!
- Kylie Jenner hides her STOMACH in a the family underwear ad
- “Justin Bieber” is in the TOP 5 SEX SAFE WORDS….cause someone actually polled people to make a list
- Katy Perry & Heidi Klum honor Minnie Mouse by presenting a Hollywood WALK OF FAME STAR
- Zach Galifianakis addresses Louis C.K. sexual misconduct, “The fact that someone can think that just because they’re loved, they can do what they want. It GROSSES ME OUT. That’s all I want to say.”
- VIDEO: Colin Kaepernick & Snoop Dogg have teamed up for the charity Mothers Against Police Brutality
- VIDEO: Ciara is getting very judgy about single women & it’s making some people angry
- One of the 14-year-old stars from the movie “It” had to apologize for SMOKING WEED
- Sorry that viral “Friends” reunion trailer you watched on YouTube is a FAKE!
- Laverne Cox becomes Cosmopolitan’s first transgender cover model
I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa @Regranned from @cosmopolitansa – Say WHAT? #SayYesToLove 🏳️🌈 And this month's issue is filled with it! 💖 In this South Africa exclusive @lavernecox stars as COSMO's first ever openly trans cover girl! Ain't I a woman? Yes you are and we 💞 you. ALSO, #LGBTQI+ allies and activists on Love in 2018 💝 You don't want to miss this one! #COSMOxLaverne #COSMOFebruary #TransIsBeautiful ⭐️ click on the link in my bio to get your copy of this very special issue.