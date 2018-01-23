YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/23/18)

  • OSCAR NOMINATIONS are out! James Franco, Tom Hanks & Steven Spielberg all SNUBBED!! Here are the BEST MOMENTS of Tiffany Haddish announcing the Oscars!!!
  • And the RAZZIES are also out with Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson & Zac Efron all competing for the WORST AWARD in the biz
  • PICS: Gwyneth Paltrow’s engagement ring is a ginormous blue diamond!!!!
  • Kylie Jenner hides her STOMACH in a the family underwear ad
  • “Justin Bieber” is in the TOP 5 SEX SAFE WORDS….cause someone actually polled people to make a list
  • Katy Perry & Heidi Klum honor Minnie Mouse by presenting a Hollywood WALK OF FAME STAR
  • Zach Galifianakis addresses Louis C.K. sexual misconduct,  “The fact that someone can think that just because they’re loved, they can do what they want.  It GROSSES ME OUT.  That’s all I want to say.”
  • VIDEO: Colin Kaepernick & Snoop Dogg have teamed up for the charity Mothers Against Police Brutality
  • VIDEO: Ciara is getting very judgy about single women & it’s making some people angry
  • One of the 14-year-old stars from the movie “It” had to apologize for SMOKING WEED
  • Sorry that viral “Friends” reunion trailer you watched on YouTube is a FAKE!
  • Laverne Cox becomes Cosmopolitan’s first transgender cover model

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
