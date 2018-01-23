Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/23/18)

OUR FAMILY. #MYCALVINS. Close like no other. @kimkardashian, @kyliejenner, @kendalljenner, @khloekardashian and @kourtneykardash shot by @willyvanderperre. Discover more at calvinklein.com/mycalvins. ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ Show us your family and follow #MYCALVINS to see more from around the world.

A post shared by CALVIN KLEIN (@calvinklein) on Jan 22, 2018 at 5:00am PST