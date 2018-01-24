Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/24/18)

- We got out first look at what this year’s M&M Super Bowl commercials will be starring DANNY DEVITO….and we can’t stop laughing
- The guy who played Barney the Dinosaur is now running a TANTRIC SEX business….and there goes your childhood
- James Franco is “disappointed” but also “RELIEVED” that he wasn’t nominated for an Oscar
- NSFW PICS: Kim Kardashian wears a totally see-through dress for a photo shoot on the beach…and you can see everything
- Mo’Nique wants you to BOYCOTT NETFLIX for gender & race pay disparity….the Oscar winning actress says she was offered only $500,000 for a standup special but Amy Schumer made $11 million & Chris Rock made $20 million!
- Bradley Cooper once wrote an article for the newspaper about hooking up with his best friend
Intern Bradley Cooper, age 18, wrote in his first @PhillyDailyNews story: "Can best friends who are of the opposite sex hook up with each other without destroying their friendship? In my case, yes . . . so far." Bold. pic.twitter.com/DDyKIFtNqM
— tommy rowan (@tommyrowan) January 23, 2018