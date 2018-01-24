YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/24/18)

  • We got out first look at what this year’s M&M Super Bowl commercials will be starring DANNY DEVITO….and we can’t stop laughing

  • The guy who played Barney the Dinosaur is now running a TANTRIC SEX business….and there goes your childhood
  • James Franco is “disappointed” but also “RELIEVED” that he wasn’t nominated for an Oscar
  • NSFW PICS: Kim Kardashian wears a totally see-through dress for a photo shoot on the beach…and you can see everything
  • Mo’Nique wants you to BOYCOTT NETFLIX for gender & race pay disparity….the Oscar winning actress says she was offered only $500,000 for a standup special but Amy Schumer made $11 million & Chris Rock made $20 million!
  • Bradley Cooper once wrote an article for the newspaper about hooking up with his best friend

  • PICS: A guy photoshops himself onto famous album covers & the outcomes are hilarious!
  • VIDEO: Here’s John Legend helping pregnant Chrissy Teigen pull up her leggings

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462