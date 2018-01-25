Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/25/18)

- PICS: Finally a full picture of Kylie Jenner and her baby bump! There’s video her her getting into a car too. Do you think it’s smart of her to keep her pregnancy so private?
- Oprah says she will NOT BE PRESIDENT saying ” That’s not for me.”
- Skittles will only show it’s Super Bowl commercial starring David Schwimmer to ONE PERSON….and then it will air that person’s reaction for the rest of us! Here’s the trailer
- PICS: The iconic Vanity Fair Hollwood cover is here & embracing change & Me Too with Oprah, Gal Gadot & more! A
- Kim Kardashian just had her 3rd baby, Chicago, last week but word is she’s already planning for the 4th BABY with the same surrogate
- VIDEO: Justin Timberlake’s new song with country star Chris Stapleton is here! And he just shaded Vegas residencies, it’s like “…you’re planning your RETIREMENT “
- VIDEO: Margot Robbie used to work at Subway before she was famous & so she chowed down when they gave her sandwiches!
- “Storm Chasers” star accidentally ODs on a cruise ship and DIES
- PICS: Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her backside on vaca
- VIDEO: Elton John announces his final tour & his retirement….so if you want to see him live, now is the time
- Meryl Streep is going to be on “BIG LITTLE LIES“
- Ann Curry on Megyn Kelly & her Jane Fonda rant, “Journalists are not supposed to be the story… We’re supposed to be HUMBLE”
- “Murphy Brown” is returning to TV