Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/26/18)

  • PICS: The internet is freaking out because Reese Witherspoon has 3 legs & Oprah has 3 hands! This is a pretty big photoshop fail by Vanity Fair….and Reese has RESPONDED

  • Don’t be fooled this Sunday watching the Grammy’s….U2’s “live” performance on a barge is actually being PRERECORDED today! And Justin Bieber will be SKIPPING the awards show despite “Despacito” receiving a bunch of nominations
  • VIDEO: News reporter loses her mind fangirling over Ricky Martin, not realizing that he is listening in!
  • The Queen ordered Meghan Markle to walk behind Prince Harry & let him SPEAK FIRST….could you do it????
  • Former Disney star arrested for ARMED ROBBERY
  • VIDEO: Oprah is really excited to give tips on how to clean a dog poop stain
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Garner tasted a hot pepper from her garden and immediately regretted it
  • Billy Bush, “there’s a term for what I did. It’s called BYSTANDER ABUSE”
  • Kylie Jenner is supposedly taking ONLINE LAMAZE classes so she can keep her pregnancy private

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
