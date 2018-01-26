Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/26/18)

- PICS: The internet is freaking out because Reese Witherspoon has 3 legs & Oprah has 3 hands! This is a pretty big photoshop fail by Vanity Fair….and Reese has RESPONDED
I don’t consider Reese as sitting on Oprah but I do wonder about Reese’s 3 legs??? pic.twitter.com/MSgx2ODkXH
— Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) January 25, 2018
- Don’t be fooled this Sunday watching the Grammy’s….U2’s “live” performance on a barge is actually being PRERECORDED today! And Justin Bieber will be SKIPPING the awards show despite “Despacito” receiving a bunch of nominations
- VIDEO: News reporter loses her mind fangirling over Ricky Martin, not realizing that he is listening in!
- The Queen ordered Meghan Markle to walk behind Prince Harry & let him SPEAK FIRST….could you do it????
- Former Disney star arrested for ARMED ROBBERY
- VIDEO: Oprah is really excited to give tips on how to clean a dog poop stain
- VIDEO: Jennifer Garner tasted a hot pepper from her garden and immediately regretted it
- Billy Bush, “there’s a term for what I did. It’s called BYSTANDER ABUSE”
- Kylie Jenner is supposedly taking ONLINE LAMAZE classes so she can keep her pregnancy private