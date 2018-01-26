Go Red for Women…So Easy Even A Baby Can Do It

We knew cute babies would get your attention. That’s why our own Brooke Fox’s baby boy Alder & Q13’s Kaci Aitchison’s baby girl Scarlett are rep’ing Go Red this year! They are your adorable reminder that Friday, February 2nd is National Wear Red Day! (THAT’S THIS FRIDAY!) And really, it’s never too early to start making healthier choices for you and your family!

Every 80 seconds a woman in this country dies from heart disease and stroke. The good news is 80% of those deaths are preventable & February 2nd is the day to spread awareness! Wear red and remind everyone to know their family health history, know their numbers and start making simple lifestyle changes today!

WE WANT TO SEE YOUR RED! Wear red on Feb. 2nd & post your own pic with #goREDseattle and tag @MOVIN925 and @AHApugetsound

Get involved with Go Red For Women in Seattle and Tacoma. Visit heart.org/goREDpugetsound for event and volunteer information or to make a donation.