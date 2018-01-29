Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/29/18)

- Blue Ivy hushing her parents during the Grammys last night is everything! But Jay Z lead the nominations with 8 and went home with ZERO AWARDS!!!
Blue Ivy Carter is here to let you know that she's underwhelmed. A baby Legend! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/NcJJqjPmUr
— Court Kim Winfrey (@TheCourtKim) January 29, 2018
- #GrammysSoMale is TRENDING after only 1 award went to a woman, Alessia Cara, the Grammy’s President responds, “Women need to STEP UP
- Kesha brings the Grammys to tears with her #MeToo performance of “Praying” …is the music industry finally going to stop IGNORING this movement???
- VIDEO: Cardi B says she’s so nervous she’s got butterflies in her vagina & we love her for it!
- VIDEO: Kendrick Lamar’s incredibly powerful opening performance that included Bono, The Edge & Dave Chappelle
- VIDEO: Hilary Clinton, Snoop, Cher, Cardi B, John Legend, DJ Khaled shade Trump at the Grammys!
- VIDEO: Pink performed in a simple white t-shirt & jeans and didn’t do any acrobatics….and the internet was shook
- Soooo many GRAMMY HIGHLIGHTS! Kendrick Lamar, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Pink, Cardi B & Bruno Mars, Rihanna & DJ Khaled, Sam Smith & a Baptist Choir, Childish Gambino…which was your favorite???? Here’s a FULL LIST OF WINNERS
- Lorde had a message literally sewn on the back of her dress for the Grammys
- PICS: Someone accidentally posted a pic of Ed Sheeran in an Icelandic newspaper’s obituaries
- “The Wonder Years” was actually cancelled because of a SEXUAL HARASSMENT lawsuit against Fred Savage????
- “Charles in Charge” Scott Baio accused of MOLESTING his underage costar Nicole Eggert…he says they had CONSENSUAL SEX when she was 18
- VIDEO: Will Ferrell returns to SNL as George W. Bush