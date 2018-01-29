YouTube Credit: YouTube

Will Ferrell Returns to Host SNL

Everybody’s favorite SNL cast member returned to host this weekend’s show! Will Ferrell proved he was just as funny (or even funnier) than when he was a member of the show from 95-02. Check out all the skits you might have missed below!

Naturally, the show opened with a visit from former President GWB.

Plus his first monologue!

Say hello to Pilot “Clown Penis.”

And Chucky Lee Byrd!

And an appearance on Weekend Update

Annnnnnd here’s a ton more.

And here’s some of the old skits that are still worth watching!

 

About justin

Justin grew up a country boy in a female-dominated family that smoothed him into the softie he is today. A Seattle radio personality since 2007, he's perfected the art of never taking himself seriously and isn't afraid to cry at movies. Find him riding a scooter (nicknamed "Ivy" after Blue Ivy Carter) through the mean streets of Queen Anne in Seattle or twitter-stalking the Seattle Mariners!
