Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/30/18)

- PICS & VERY NSFW PICS: Kim Kardashian got cornrows & then credited white actress Bo Derek for the look….people are obviously PISSED about cultural appropriation…but when Lindsay Lohan chimed in with “I’m confused” Kim CLAPPED BACK, “you know what’s confusing, your sudden foreign accent”
- Nicole Kidman’s secret talent is EATING BUGS…and some of them are still alive
- Tom Hanks will play MR. ROGERS in upcoming “You Are My Friend” biopic
- PICS: Amber Rose makes first public appearance since her breast reduction surgery
- VIDEO: Chris Pratt goes shirtless in his new hilarious Super Bowl ad
- Pink BLASTS the Grammy’s President who said women need to “STEP UP” after #GrammysSoMale went viral
- PICS: Some guy took a pic with Matthew Broderick & asked Matthew’s “friend” to step out of the frame….the “friend” was actually Jerry Seinfeld!
- PICS: 45-year-old Dane Cook says his 19-year-old girlfriend “simply is a gift”
- Margot Robbie bought herself a charm from Tiffany’s with her FIRST PAYCHECK
- PICS: Meghan Markle will break tradition and give a speech at her own wedding!