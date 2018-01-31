YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/31/18)

  • PICS: People are shaming Cardi B for having body hair on her stomach because people on the internet are terrible
  • PICS: Sisters Belle & Gigi Hadid pose nude together & some people say it’s CREEPY
  • PICS: Paris Hilton dresses as Kim Kardashian’s clone to promote Kanye West’s new Yeezy Season 6 campaign!

  • PICS: All the looks at the “Black Panther” premiere are absolutely stunning!!!
  • VIDEO: Wendy Williams says Kim Kardashian posts NSFW pics because “”It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you.”
  • Cole Sprouse’s first adult role in a movie will be for a ROMANTIC COMEDY & just reading the summary will make you cry
  • PICS: Dakota Johnson wasn’t actually looking at Angelina Jolie while Jennifer Aniston was speaking at The Golden Globes
  • Mark Sailing of “Glee” dies of apparent SUICIDE before his child porn sentencing
  • VIDEO: Jack In the Box Super Bowl commercial features Martha Stewart fighting with Jack
  • PICS: Demi Lovato teases “big news” with a lingerie pic
  • PICS: Here’s the first pic of Jamie Lee Curtis shooting a new “Halloween” movie
  • PICS: Here’s Adele dressed as Dolly Parton
  • James Corden takes on Helen Mirren in “Rap Battle” and totally loses

 

