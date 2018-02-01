YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/1/18)

  • PICS: We can’t get over how eerily accurate the pics of Paris Hilton as Kim Kardashian are

  • Chrissy Teigen awkwardly BOWED to Beyonce at the Grammy’s because even she doesn’t know how to act around her
  • Who else wishes Amazon’s Alexa was really voiced by Cardi B????

  • VIDEO: George Clooney talks about how the first time he met Amal and they stayed up all night talking….swoooon!
  • PICS: Tom Hardy lost a bet to Leonardo DiCaprio & fulfilled his promise of getting a Leo tattoo
  • “House of Cards” REPLACES Kevin Spacey with 2 Oscar nominees
  • Usher just helped Colin Kaepernick complete his $10,000 A DAY charity challenge
  • Kylie Jenner is “nervous” about CHILDBIRTH & open to pain medication….so basically she’s totally normal
  • Remember #LeftShark from the Katy Perry Super Bowl performance? He just said he did it all ON PURPOSE
  • PICS: Jessica Biel wishes hot dad Justin Timberlake a happy 37th Birthday!

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
