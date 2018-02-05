YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/5/18)

  • Kylie Jenner had her BABY GIRL on Feb. 1st!!!! She posted a MESSAGE TO HER FANS & Khloe shared the only pregnancy photo ever seen of Kylie! And Kylie released an 11 MINUTE VIDEO titled “To Our Daughter” [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • PICS: Everyone is talking about the Selfie Kid from Justin Timberlake’s Halftime Performance! And the 13-year-old “can’t believe” he’s gone SO VIRAL 
  • VIDEO: Kevin Hart gets denied trying to get on Super Bowl podium & then drops a  F BOMB on live TV!
  • VIDEO: Pink SLAMMED a hater who came after her Super Bowl National Anthem performance!
  • Snoop is about to release a GOSPEL ALBUM titled “Bible of Love”
  • PICS: Who’s a bigger Eagles fan….Bradley Cooper or Will Smith????
  • John Stamos got married but his wife got ROBBED the night before!
  • The Spice Girls are all together again!

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
