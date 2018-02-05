Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/5/18)

- Kylie Jenner had her BABY GIRL on Feb. 1st!!!! She posted a MESSAGE TO HER FANS & Khloe shared the only pregnancy photo ever seen of Kylie! And Kylie released an 11 MINUTE VIDEO titled “To Our Daughter” [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- PICS: Everyone is talking about the Selfie Kid from Justin Timberlake’s Halftime Performance! And the 13-year-old “can’t believe” he’s gone SO VIRAL
- VIDEO: Kevin Hart gets denied trying to get on Super Bowl podium & then drops a F BOMB on live TV!
- VIDEO: Pink SLAMMED a hater who came after her Super Bowl National Anthem performance!
- Snoop is about to release a GOSPEL ALBUM titled “Bible of Love”
- PICS: Who’s a bigger Eagles fan….Bradley Cooper or Will Smith????
- John Stamos got married but his wife got ROBBED the night before!
- The Spice Girls are all together again!