Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/6/18)

- Jennifer Lawrence hijacked a plane’s intercom system to start a “Fly Eagles fly!” chant & it failed miserably!
Video of Jennifer Lawrence at an airplane (source: Laura Simpson's instagram) pic.twitter.com/MVdNGl9O76
— Jennifer Lawrence (@JLawrencNews) February 4, 2018
- VIDEO: Shawn Mendes performs at a $5-7 million Bat Mitzah….Grandmaster Flash DJ’ed & there were 40-50 horse carriages to escort guests!
- Justin Timberlake was 100% going to use a PRINCE HOLOGRAM but backed out at the last minute due to fan backlash!
- PICS: The moments you may have missed from Kylie Jenner’s baby video…including the reportedly $70,000 baby wardrobe
- Uma Thurman DETAILS the “unpleasant things” Harvey Weinstein & Quentin Tarantino did including choking, spitting & a car crash…. Tarantino has RESPONDED
- Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick & Travis Scott all have NO WRITTEN CUSTODY agreement with their Kardashian clan baby mama
- Gisele Bundchen consoled her kids after Tom Brady & the Patriots loss by telling them, “Sometimes you have to let other people WIN”
- VIDEO: Kristen Bell made Dax Shepard nurse from her breast because she had mastitis
- Sarah Silverman announced a “CONSCIOUS UNCOUPLING” from Michael Sheen because the long distance was too hard
- “Frasier” dad, John Mahoney, DIES at 77
- I think Britney Spears & her boyfriend like going to the gym
- Mandy Moore on the post-Super Bowl “This Is Us” episode…”It AFFECTS US TOO!”
- Christie Brinkley says Trump HIT ON HER while he was married