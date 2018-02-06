YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/6/18)

  • Jennifer Lawrence hijacked a plane’s intercom system to start a “Fly Eagles fly!” chant & it failed miserably!

  • VIDEO: Shawn Mendes performs at a $5-7 million Bat Mitzah….Grandmaster Flash DJ’ed & there were 40-50 horse carriages to escort guests!
  • Justin Timberlake was 100% going to use a PRINCE HOLOGRAM but backed out at the last minute due to fan backlash!
  • PICS: The moments you may have missed from Kylie Jenner’s baby video…including the reportedly $70,000 baby wardrobe
  • Uma Thurman DETAILS the “unpleasant things” Harvey Weinstein & Quentin Tarantino did including choking, spitting & a car crash…. Tarantino has RESPONDED
  • Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick & Travis Scott all have NO WRITTEN CUSTODY agreement with their Kardashian clan baby mama
  • Gisele Bundchen consoled her kids after Tom Brady & the Patriots loss by telling them, “Sometimes you have to let other people WIN”
  • VIDEO: Kristen Bell made Dax Shepard nurse from her breast because she had mastitis
  • Sarah Silverman announced a “CONSCIOUS UNCOUPLING” from Michael Sheen because the long distance was too hard
  • “Frasier” dad, John Mahoney, DIES at 77
  • I think Britney Spears & her boyfriend like going to the gym
  • Mandy Moore on the post-Super Bowl “This Is Us” episode…”It AFFECTS US TOO!”
  • Christie Brinkley says Trump HIT ON HER while he was married

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
