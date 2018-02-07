YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/7/18)

  • Kylie Jenner named her new baby girl STORMI Webster (Travis Scott’s real last name) and TWITTER is going nuts! Basically everyone is convinced that this is proof that Kylie doesn’t watch the news. And Caitlyn Jenner wrote a SWEET MESSAGE to her daughter!

stormi webster 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

  • Kim Kardashian has a GLAM SQUAD that lives at her house & is available round-the-clock for anytime she wants to take a selfie!?!?!?!
  • VIDEO: “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan still lives with his parents & sometimes they catch him walking around naked!
  • LISTEN: Rob Gronkowski’s 911 call….his house was robbed while he was at the Super Bowl!
  • Kate Winslet & Leonardo DiCaprio helped SAVE a a cancer stricken young mom!
  • Reese Witherspoon says leaving an ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP made her a “completely different person”
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in an Amazon WESTERN SERIES
  • Injured Eagles quarterback, Carson Wentz, proposed to his girlfriend that he’s been dating for a 5ish MONTHS!

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2018 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462