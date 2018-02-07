Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/7/18)

- Kylie Jenner named her new baby girl STORMI Webster (Travis Scott’s real last name) and TWITTER is going nuts! Basically everyone is convinced that this is proof that Kylie doesn’t watch the news. And Caitlyn Jenner wrote a SWEET MESSAGE to her daughter!
- Kim Kardashian has a GLAM SQUAD that lives at her house & is available round-the-clock for anytime she wants to take a selfie!?!?!?!
- VIDEO: “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan still lives with his parents & sometimes they catch him walking around naked!
- LISTEN: Rob Gronkowski’s 911 call….his house was robbed while he was at the Super Bowl!
- Kate Winslet & Leonardo DiCaprio helped SAVE a a cancer stricken young mom!
- Reese Witherspoon says leaving an ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP made her a “completely different person”
- Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in an Amazon WESTERN SERIES
- Injured Eagles quarterback, Carson Wentz, proposed to his girlfriend that he’s been dating for a 5ish MONTHS!
She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring 💍😎 can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough! pic.twitter.com/OPr0kilabh
— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 6, 2018