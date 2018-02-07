Lindsay Lohan Reenacts Your Favorite ‘Mean Girls’ Lines

Lindsay Lohan (aka Cady Heron) in a new video for W Magazine reenacted 8 different iconic lines from Mean Girls!

From the distinctive fragrance of a baby prostitute to that sneaky nonexistent limit, Lohan takes us back to a time when Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert were all just young actors joining together in one of the great comic ensembles of the era. But even in 2018 Wednesdays are, of course, still for wearing pink.

In case you were wondering what LiLo has been up to, she’s launching a beauty brand, a fashion line, and a collection of candles (all of which is covered in her W Magazine interview). She’s also opening self-titled nightclubs.

Fans of Mean Girls can now see the musical, scheduled to make its Broadway debut in March.

—Justin