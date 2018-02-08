Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/8/18)

- The 10 BEST QUOTES from Quincy Jones incredible interview…Prince tried to run Michael Jackson over with a limo, Quincy dated Ivanka Trump, The Beatles suck & he knows who assassinated JFK! And Richard Pryor’s wife even backed up Quincy’s claim that Pryor SLEPT WITH Marlon Brando Read full INTERVIEW HERE
- VIDEO: Jessica Biel & Chelsea Handler’s PSA about sexual health is hilarious
- VIDEO: Britney Spears claims her son sat down at the piano a few weeks ago & started playing….even though he’s never had a lesson
- VIDEO: George Clooney & David Letterman stop at In-N-Out for burgers and shakes
- Taylor Swift calls out Ed Sheeran for “peacocking”
- Selena Gomez opens up about how ANXIETY & DEPRESSION will be a lifelong battle
- VIDEO: Kelsey Grammar got emotional remembering “Frasier” star John Mahoney
- Another “Charles in Charge” actor is accusing Scott Baio of PHYSICAL ABUSE
- Brad Pitt gets in a nasty CAR ACCIDENT with his Tesla
- VIDEO: Shaq lost a Super Bowl bet and had to run around the office in a feather poncho yelling “Fly Eagles Fly”