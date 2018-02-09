YouTube Credit: YouTube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/9/18)

  • Kim Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter North took a TOPLESS PHOTO of her & the internet is mixed….totally normal or subpar parenting???

  • PICS: Halsey has a wardrobe malfunction & then SLAMS media for making it look like she exposed her vagina
  • VIDEO: Watch Drake surprise students, shoppers & the homeless with $175,000 worth of giveaways!
  • Serena Williams husband & Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, just QUIT HIS JOB for his baby daughter
  • VIDEO: Fergie said Quentin Tarantino bit her on the set once….and Quentin has had to APOLOGIZE for an old interview that resurfaced where he said Roman Polanski’s 13-year-old rape victim wanted him to do it
  • VIDEO: Will Smith perfectly parodied Jaden Smith’s music video in honor of it’s 100,000,000 stream!
  • VIDEO: 28 Olympians get real about getting it on in the Olympic village
  • Jessica Biel opens up about the SEXUAL HEALTH conversations she & Justin Timberlake have with their 2-year-old son
  • Prince William gets honest about his thoughts on having 3 kids, “I’m going to be permanently TIRED
  • Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary “class picture” is seriously impressive

 

 

