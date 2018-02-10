Dress Dash (02-10-18)

Brooke, Jose, and the MOViN 92.5 Street Team woke up super early to cheer on the brides-to-be and their entourages as they waited in line, and once they had the chance, ran down the aisles of discount wedding dresses! We even had a little competition where a bride’s friend was selected to run in and pick a dress for the bride in only 2 minutes. If the bride liked it, she got to keep the dress for free! It turns out, the bride LOVED IT. Brides for a Cause, the organization that provided the wedding dresses, sold each dress for $150 (they normally sell for thousands), with all proceeds donated to women-focused charities. We hope you were one of the lucky ladies who found a dress!