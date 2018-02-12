Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/12/18)

- PICS: Kylie Jenner spotted for the first time since giving birth to Stormi & she looks amazing in skin tight shorts! And Kylie just dethrowned Beyonce to have the MOST LIKED pic on Instagram!
- PICS: WOAH! Kim Cattrell unloaded on Sarah Jessica Parker saying “You are not my family. You are not my friend. “…but she did THANK Cynthia Nixon for her condolences
- PICS: Jennifer Aniston owns a couch that’s more expensive than a house….it cost somewhere between $350K and $750k!
“If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process,” says serial home renovator, and superstar actress Jennifer Aniston. “There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.” Aniston’s commitment to the craft was certainly put to the test in her latest residential project, the reimagining of a Bel Air house that was designed by architect A. Quincy Jones and completed in 1965. Aniston enlisted the aid of #AD100 interior designer @stephenshadley to help preserve the modernist ethos of the original scheme while softening some of its sharp lines and outfitting the interior with tactile, organic finishes and furnishings. “Sexy is important, but comfort is essential,” she avers, pointing as evidence to the vintage Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa, Jacques Adnet armchairs, and Mies van der Rohe daybed arranged in the living room, pictured here. Take the full home tour through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell
- Sorry, there will be NO SPICE GIRLS REUNION tour says Victoria Beckham “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”
- VIDEO: Jay Z spoke at a peace march for Trayvon Martin over the weekend
- PICS: Here’s all the celebrities that celebrated Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday….Kim & Kanye, Chrissy Teigen & John Legend, Olivia Munn, Jennifer Aniston
- This “Love and Hip-Hop” star is the NEXT BIG THING in music?!?!
- PICS: Chrissy Teigen topless making salad
- VIDEO: Katie Couric is getting slammed for her totally hysterical reason for why the Dutch are so good at speed skating
- VIDEO: North Korea has 22 athletes in the Olympics but they sent 230 cheerleaders to cheer them on!
- Adam Rippon becomes the USA’s first openly gay athlete to win A MEDAL
- Kristin Cavallari & Jay Culter have a new REALITY SHOW
- Sarah Hyland & Ariel Winters want a REALITY SHOW but can’t find a network
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s wedding will include a CARRIAGE RIDE