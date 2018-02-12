Original “Dumb & Dumber” Mini Bike FOR SALE!

Throw another shrimp on the barbie! Anybody wanna go to Aspen?!

The original moped/mini-bike/scooter from the comedy classic “Dumb & Dumber” that Lloyd & Harry rode across the country is for sale on eBay RIGHT NOW! Just a cool $30,000 (current bid) is all you need to go searching for Mary Swanson (Samsonite) in someplace warm. A place where the beer flows like wine. Where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano.

I’m talking about a little place called ASSSSPENNNN.

Just when I thought you couldn’t possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this… and totally redeem yourself!

Here’s the full description via the eBay listing:

This one of only two existing mini bikes that were made for the original classic comedy Dumb and Dumber back in 1994. This bike in particular was used in all the up-close riding scenes(see pics attached) with Jim Carrey & Jeff Daniels. The helmet, bag, & briefcase pictured with the bike are not movie originals, but they will be included with the bike. I also have some extra small parts that will also go with the bike(new tires, chain, grips, etc.) that I decided not to use – as to keep the bike as original as possible. The bike is complete & in good running order now, but has not been ridden. I replaced the pulley-belt, throttle/brake inner cables, carb seals, oil, air cleaner, spark plug, & fuel hose, but have all the original parts that will also go with bike. Frame was also repainted to the original color. This would be the ultimate piece of movie memorabilia for anyone’s collection. Will include signed and notarized letter of authenticity from the original owner. Can email more pics or answer any questions upon request. 10% OF PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO BEST FRIENDS ANIMAL SOCIETY

Feel free to let me ride it after you place the winning bid!!

—Justin